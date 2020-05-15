TikTok gold! Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, the Jersey Shore alum known for his spiky locks of steel, shared a before-and-after video of himself wearing hair gel and it’s epic.

The Evolution of DJ Pauly D’s Internet-Famous ‘Quarantine Beard’: Pics

On May 14, 2020, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star posted a TikTok to his Instagram in which he transforms his gel-free hairstyle into his signature done-up look with “Myself” by Bazzi playing. “NO GEL! Who Dis??!!” he wrote in the accompanying caption.

View this post on Instagram NO GEL! Who Dis??!! Follow My #TikTok 🙏🏽🙌🏽🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by DJ Pauly D (@djpaulyd) on May 14, 2020 at 10:01am PDT

Though it is quite rare, this isn’t the first time the 39-year-old has shown off his gel-free locks. Back in June 2019, he posted a shirtless snap to his Twitter with his dark shiny locks pulled back using a headband. “Haters Will Say It’s Sweat, No Gel, Beard, Chest Hair, Outside :)” he wrote in the Tweet.

The Best Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2020: Miley Cyrus, Barbie Ferreira, Jada Pinkett Smith and More!

This kind of undone beauty is not a common occurrence. After all, the former reality star is known for taking pride in his appearance, which he’s explained takes 25 minutes to do. “I don’t like to leave the house like that,” he told Us back in January. This aspect has become such a part of his identity, he even landed a partnership with his go-to hair brand, Got2b earlier this year.

However, quarantine changes things a bit. Besides the gel-free hair, the Jersey Shore cast member is also currently growing out a beard and it’s generated quite a lot of buzz.

Hailey Baldwin Gives Justin Bieber a Facial, Plus More A-List Men Indulging in Beauty While Social Distancing

On Friday, April 24, Pauly D gave his followers their first look at his facial hair in a selfie he posted to Twitter. He rocked his signature spiky blowout with a red muscle shirt and the buzz-worthy beard. “Quarantine Beard………” he captioned the shot.

Since then, he’s been updating fans with its progress. On Thursday, May 14, he posted a video to Instagram of himself stroking his beard. “Yo … Beards comin’ in quite nicely,” he said in the clip.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)