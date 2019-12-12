



Déjà vu! Hayden Panettiere is back on social media and her new look will make Scream fans do a double take.

“Channeling my inner #Kirby #Scream4,” Panettiere, 30, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, December 10. “Thanks to my boys @anthonyleonard❤️.”

The Nashville alum showed off much shorter locks and a darker blonde hue in the picture, which is her first Twitter post in 10 months.

Her shorter ‘do resembles her 2011 Scream 4 character, Kirby Reed’s hairstyle, which was a golden blonde color but short on the sides like Panettiere’s current look. The Remember the Titans actress last shared a photo on social media on February 20 at a Duke University basketball game.

During her social media hiatus, the Heroes alum has been under scrutiny due to her rocky relationship with boyfriend Brian Hickerson, who she began dating in August 2018. In May, Hickerson, 30, was arrested for domestic violence after an alleged argument with Panettiere.

The case was dismissed in September, as was the criminal protective order against Hickerson, which required him to stay 100 yards away from the actress. Since then, Hickerson’s family and friends have raised concern about his relationship with the New York native.

“Brian’s family is extremely concerned for his safety when he is with Hayden,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in November. “They are terrified that Brian will once again find himself accused of domestic violence. Hayden and Brian are very toxic for each other.”

Panettiere’s ex-fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Kaya, has also voiced concern with the situation.

“Vlad was so in love with Hayden that he looks the other way with regard to some things, but Brian has tested Vlad’s patience and kindness,” a source told Us in November. “Vlad thinks that Brian is a user and overall bad guy,” the insider said before noting that he thinks Hickerson is “controlling Hayden and enabling all of her bad habits.”

The actress’s attorney, Andrew B. Brettler, told Us that his client regularly sees her daughter, while the source revealed that “when Hayden visits it has to be without [Hickerson].” Panettiere’s daughter currently lives with her ex, 43, in the Ukraine.