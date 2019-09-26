



Hickerson, 30, looked “a bit anxious or nervous” during the hearing at the Los Angeles Superior Court, according to an eyewitness. He wore a black suit and sat with his hands folded in his lap as he waited for the judge to take the bench.

Soon after, the prosecutor told the judge that their office has decided to dismiss the case. The judge then ruled to dismiss the charges as well as the criminal protective order against Hickerson, which had required him to stay 100 yards away from Panettiere, 30, and not contact her by phone, email or any other third party since it was put in place in May. In addition, his bail was exonerated.

Hickerson let out a “huge sigh of relief as he walked out of the courtroom” on Thursday, the eyewitness adds.

As for the reasoning behind the dismissal, a source tells Us, “The prosecution did not have their witnesses,” indicating that Panettiere declined to participate or testify in the prospective trial.

The couple started dating in August 2018 after the Heroes alum’s split from her longtime fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter Kaya.

Hickerson was arrested for domestic violence in Hollywood in May after an alleged argument with Panettiere. Later that month, a judge granted the protective order against Hickerson. However, the actress’ loved ones feared that she was still in touch with her beau.

“It’s disturbing to family and friends that Hayden and Brian may not be following the court order,” a source told Us exclusively at the time. “There is not one single person out there who isn’t concerned about Hayden. What Brian did to Hayden is unacceptable behavior, and it’s not to be tolerated.”

With reporting by Marjorie Hernandez

