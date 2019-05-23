Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, has been charged with felony domestic violence following a past alleged incident between the pair, Us Weekly can confirm.

Hickerson, 30, appeared in a Los Angeles courthouse on Thursday, May 23, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges. A judge granted a prosecutor-requested protective order, which states that Hickerson cannot come within 100 yards of Panettiere, 29, or contact her via phone, email, or any other third party. He also cannot own firearms.

According to the prosecutor, Hickerson “hit [Panettiere] on the face, causing her to get dizzy” during an altercation on May 2 in Hollywood. The noise alerted one of the duo’s neighbors, who then called 911. When police got to the scene, Hickerson allegedly told them that the sound came from the television. Hickerson was subsequently arrested for domestic violence.

Radar Online later reported that the caller contacted the Los Angeles Police Department at around 1:30 a.m and told them that they heard someone yell, “Ouch,” during a “physical and verbal argument.” Police arrived at the scene and found “redness and marks” on the Nashville alum’s body.

The following day, Us confirmed that Hickerson was taken into police custody after the feud and was later released on a $50,000 bond. Two weeks after his arrest, the pair were spotted holding hands while grabbing coffee in L.A.

The aspiring actor’s arrest came less than one year after he got into a physical altercation with his father, David, which left the latter with “what appeared to be blood on his face,” according to an incident report obtained by Us. Panettiere, who witnessed the squabble, “appeared to be frantic, and struggled to unlock the door in a hurry.”

The Golden Globe nominee’s relationship with Hickerson was confirmed in August 2018, just days after she and ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko split. Panettiere and the former professional boxer, 43, share 4-year-old daughter Kaya, who lives with her father in his native Ukraine.

In February, the Bring It On: All or Nothing star told Us that she hopes she and Hickerson tie the knot in the future. She noted, “I learn something new from [Brian] every day, and that’s something that not many people can provide me with.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Panettiere’s rep for comment.

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!