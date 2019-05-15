All’s well that ends well? Hayden Panettiere and her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, have seemingly put his arrest behind them.

Panettiere, 29, and Hickerson, 30, were spotted holding hands on a coffee date in Los Angeles recently. The Golden Globe nominee rocked a casual ensemble of dark blue jeans, black boots and a gray shirt, topped with a denim jacket. Hickerson also kept it casual with light blue jeans, white sneakers, a navy henley shirt and a newsboy cap.

The pair’s outing came less than two weeks after the business development manager was arrested for domestic violence.

Us Weekly confirmed on May 3 that Hickerson was booked the day prior, taken into custody and later released on a $50,000 bond. According to TMZ, police arrived to find the Heroes alum’s body covered in “redness and marks” following an argument between the couple.

Days later, the 911 call that was made by a neighbor during the incident was released. The person stated that they heard a person yell, “Ouch,” during an altercation. Radar Online reported that the Los Angeles Police Department was told by the called that their neighbors were “in both [a] physical and verbal argument.”

Hickerson’s arrest came less than one year after he got into a physical fight with his father, David. According to an incident report obtained by Us at the time, Hickerson’s dad had “what appeared to be blood on his face” following the squabble. The former Nashville star, for her part, “appeared to be frantic, and struggled to unlock the door in a hurry.”

The Scream 4 actress told Us in February that she hopes to marry Hickerson. “I’ve lived a big life, I’ve met a lot of people,” she gushed. “I learn something new from [Brian] every day, and that’s something that not many people can provide me with.”

The duo started dating just days after Panettiere and her then-fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, split. The Heroes Reborn star and the Ukrainian former professional boxer, 43, share 4-year-old daughter Kaya, who currently lives in Ukraine with her father.

