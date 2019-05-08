Days after Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, was arrested for domestic violence, details from the 911 call placed by a neighbor have emerged.

Someone who lives near the 29-year-old Nashville alum and Hickerson’s Hollywood home placed the call around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, and stated that they heard a person yell, “Ouch” during the couple’s argument, according to RadarOnline.

The outlet reports that notes from the Los Angeles Police Department reveal the caller told them that their neighbors were “in both [a] physical and verbal argument.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, May 3, that Hickerson, 30, was taken into police custody in the early hours of Thursday and was later released on a $50,000 bond. TMZ reported at the time that the police officers discovered “redness and marks” on Panettiere’s body after the pair — who started dating in August 2018 — got into an argument following a night out in Hollywood.

This isn’t the first time Hickerson has been involved in an alleged violent incident. In October 2018, the aspiring actor got into an altercation with his father, David, which left his dad with “what appeared to be blood on his face,” according to an incident report obtained by Us.

The Remember the Titans actress, meanwhile, “appeared to be frantic, and struggled to unlock the door in a hurry,” a note in the report revealed. Following the incident, an insider told Us that Panettiere’s close friends worried that her relationship with Hickerson was “not a healthy situation.”

Prior to her relationship with Hickerson, Panettiere was engaged to Wladimir Klitschko, whom she split with in August 2018. The former couple share 4-year-old daughter, Kaya, who currently lives with the former professional boxer, 43, his native Ukraine.

A source told Us in February that Panettiere “hasn’t had much time with her daughter.” Added the source: “She knows the child being with her is not best for [Kaya right now]. It’s a sad situation.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!