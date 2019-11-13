



Hayden Panettiere ’s ex-fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko , doesn’t approve of her boyfriend,, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Watching Panettiere’s rocky relationship with Hickerson grow increasingly unsafe has been difficult for the Ukraine native. “Vlad was so in love with Hayden that he looks the other way with regard to some things,” says the source, “but Brian has tested Vlad’s patience and kindness.”

The former boxer’s disapproval for Hickerson, 30, has grown even stronger after the latter was arrested for allegedly assaulting the actress, also 30, in May. (His case was dismissed in September, and the two appear to be reconciled.)

“Vlad thinks that Brian is a user and overall bad guy,” the source says, noting that he also thinks that Hickerson is “controlling Hayden and enabling all of her bad habits.”

And as a result, Klitschko, 43, won’t let Hickerson around their daughter, Kaya, 4, who lives in the Ukraine with him. “When Hayden visits it has to be without him,” adds the source. But Panettiere’s attorney, Andrew B. Brettler, tells Us that his client regularly sees the toddler.

The fear cuts both ways: Hickerson’s family is worried as well, a source told Us earlier this month. “Brian’s family is extremely concerned for his safety when he is with Hayden,” the source said. “They are terrified that Brian will once again find himself accused of domestic violence. Hayden and Brian are very toxic for each other.”

