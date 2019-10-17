



Hayden Panettiere maintains a close bond with her 4-year-old daughter even though Kaya lives in Ukraine with her dad,

“Hayden frequently travels [there] to see her daughter,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The actress, 30, also FaceTimes “often.”

While Kaya lives with her father, the athlete remains a “very hands-on dad,” the insider adds. “She loves to watch Wlad train in their home gym,” the source adds, noting that the little one has “a lot of friends” and is crazy about Klitschko, 43.

The Nashville alum and the former professional boxer welcomed their daughter in December 2014, one year after Us broke the news of their engagement. Following their August 2018 split, the pair have been amicably coparenting.

“We’re still respectful of each other, and we still have that friendship with each other,” the New York native told Us exclusively in February. “It’s not a situation that you find yourself in all that often, so it’s a new one. But I think we’ve done a really good job.”

The former couple are on the same page when it comes to raising the little one with equal “book smarts and street smarts,” Panettiere explained to Us at the time. “So, you know, trial and error as a parent. … We’re all going to make mistakes.”

That same month, a source told Us exclusively that the Heroes alum “hasn’t had much time” with her daughter since her move. “She knows the child being with her is not best for [Kaya right now],” the insider explained. “It’s a sad situation.”

Panetierre started dating Brian Hickerson in August 2018, and the realtor was arrested for domestic violence in May after an alleged argument with the star. Later that month, a judge granted a protective order against him.

“There is not one single person out there who isn’t concerned about Hayden,” a source shared with Us. “What Brian did to Hayden is unacceptable behavior, and it’s not to be tolerated.”

Hickerson’s domestic violence case was dismissed last month.

