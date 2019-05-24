In her corner. Hayden Panettiere’s ex-fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, is on her side as she deals with the repercussions of her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, being accused of domestic violence.

“Wlad will be very protective,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Wlad still has plans to allow Hayden to [see their daughter] Kaya. But Brian will never be there. He will not be involved.”

The former professional boxer, 43, and the Nashville alum, 29, share 4-year-old daughter Kaya. The pair began dating in 2009 and, following a brief split, got engaged in 2011. Breakup speculation surfaced again in August 2018 when the actress was spotted holding hands with Hickerson.

The aspiring actor was arrested for domestic violence on May 2 after police found “redness and marks” on Panettiere following an argument. A protective order was put in place by a judge on Thursday, May 23, requiring Hickerson to stay 100 yards away from the Heroes alum and not contact her via phone, email or third party.

Amid the legal trouble, Klitschko has supported his ex. “He has been truly amazing,” the insider adds. “He feels this behavior is unbelievable, and [Brian] should be stopped. He is suffering as her whole family and friends are.”

Panettiere opened up exclusively to Us in February about her coparenting relationship with the Ukraine native, noting that the exes “get along” with one another. “We’re still respectful of each other, and we still have that friendship with each other,” she explained. “It’s not a situation that you find yourself in all that often, so it’s a new one. But I think we’ve done a really good job.”

A source revealed to Us that same month the Bring It On: All or Nothing star “hasn’t had much time” with her daughter as the little girl lives in Ukraine with Klitschko. “She knows the child being with her is not best for [Kaya right now],” the insider said at the time. “It’s a sad situation.”

