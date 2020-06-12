Woah! Shaun White just debuted his new hair color — and we’re kind of obsessed!

On Thursday, June 11, the Olympian posted a snap from the colorist’s chair with his finger over his mouth in a “shushing” motion and his fringe covered in bleach. The next day, he revealed the finished product.

In an Instagram post the 33-year-old teasingly captioned, “Shaun le blanc,” on Friday, June 12, the snowboarder showed off the end result. Wearing a color-blocked polo shirt, White delivered a smoldering look into the camera rocking a head full of bleach blonde locks.

Fans continued to joke about the similarity between the icy hue of his hair and his last name, just like they did on Thursday’s post. “Shaun white literally,” wrote one person. “Adding a whole new level to Shawn white 😂,” commented someone else.

There were others who compared him to celebrities like Eminem and Vanilla Ice. “Slim Shaun Shady 🔥,” one Instagrammer commented, while another wrote, “I’m getting Vanilla Ice vibes.”

However, not a lot of people showed love for the new look. But then again, people never seem to like it when White changes up his hair. Who could forget that after being referred to as the Flying Tomato thanks to his wavy fiery strands, White showed up to the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games with a shorter, sleeker look that fans were not happy to see.

And when he shared his snap from the salon chair yesterday, people were equally as discouraging. “Shaun what are you doing dude…..,” one person commented, while another was a little bit more dramatic. “The worst thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Even if the majority aren’t on board, we like to see it! We love a man who isn’t afraid to go bold with hair color.

