OMG! DJ Pauly D Debuts Platinum Hair

OMG! Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio is rocking a brand new ‘do. Don’t worry! He hasn’t said goodbye to his signature gelled hairstyle. Just the dark shade.

On Thursday, December 10, the 40-year-old DJ showed off his fresh platinum blonde hair in an Instagram post. “Activate Super Saiyan DJ Mode……,” he captioned the post.

His fellow Jersey Shore castmates took to the comments to celebrate the drastic new ‘do. “I used to be a brunette guy but now I love blondes,” Vinny Guadagnino jokingly wrote. “Boom 💥 💪🏼 ,” commented Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

A few hours later, Pauly D followed up with another post showcasing his light, bright locks, this time posing on a motorcycle. In the accompanying caption he wrote, “Just Trying To See If True That Blondes Have More Fun…/// 🤔.”

Pauly D spoke with Us in September about his affinity towards his hair while promoting his products with göt2b. “My hair to me is my everything so I wear it gelled more often than not,” he told Us.

He explained that his fascination with it started at an early age. “I started gelling my hair at the early age of grade school. I went to a Catholic school so we all wear the same uniforms and the only difference would be our hairstyles.”

Now he never is caught leaving the house without doing his hair. “I like to do my hair every single day because it’s a way for me to express myself and it’s a sense of accomplishment,” he explained. “Much like making the bed in the morning, I don’t like to leave the house without my bed being made or my hair being done.”

Well we sure can’t wait to see what he does with this new bold hue! But as he told Us, he’ll never change it up too much.

“I like it too much and it’s me and my signature,” he said of his gelled up style. “That would be like Mickey Mouse folding his ears down!”

