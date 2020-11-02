Boy mom! Deena Nicole Cortese and her husband, Chris Buckner, announced on Saturday, October 31, that they have a second son on the way.

“Looks like CJ is getting a little Brother !!!” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, captioned her Instagram reveal.

In the social media upload, the couple held their son, CJ, 22 months, and a “Boo-y or Ghoul” cake while dressed up as Disney’s Coco for Halloween. They cut into the dessert to reveal a blue interior.

“Sooo exciting, congrats mawma,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi commented, while Jenni “JWoww” Farley wrote, “Best news.”

The New Jersey native shared her pregnancy news earlier this month with another Halloween-themed reveal. “We’re so excited to announce we’re expecting Baby Buckner No. 2 May 1, 2021,” the reality star captioned an Instagram slideshow. “Our hearts are filled with so much love and joy! CJ is going to be the best big brother ever!!! Sooo for everyone that was asking YES YES YES. I’m pregnant. … We are over the moon with happiness.”

She and Buckner, 31, tied the knot in October 2017 in New Jersey and announced the following year that they were starting a family. CJ arrived in January 2019.

“Mommy and daddy love you so much CJ,” Cortese wrote via Instagram at the time. “You’re our everything! I never thought I could love Chris anymore than I did until I saw him hold CJ.”

In April 2018, the MTV personality exclusively told Us Weekly that her husband wanted to “have three” kids. “I would be fine with two, but the more the merrier, right?”

While filming Jersey Shore has given her family “opportunity,” the new mom called the MTV show a “double-edged sword” in November 2019. “It’s such a headspace,” Cortese explained to Us at the time. “I want to just be with him 24-7, but at the same time this show gives him opportunities and I love being with my roommates. At the end of the day, I know the show is good for him and I have to work too. Luckily … I can be mostly a stay-at-home mom. It just takes me away here and there.”