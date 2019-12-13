It’s official. Niecy Nash has filed for divorce from husband Jay Tucker, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Claws star filed legal documents on Thursday, December 12, at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles. According to the filing, the case is listed as “dissolution without minor children.”

Nash, 49, and Tucker, who she wed in 2011, announced their split on social media on October 30 via social media.

“We believe in the beauty of truth. Always have. Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage,” the estranged couple said in a joint statement shared on Nash’s Instagram account. “Our union was such a gorgeous ride. And as we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share – present tense. Thank you all out there for your support of us as a couple over the last eight years. We are grateful.”

Nash’s marriage to the electrical engineer was her second trip down the aisle. The When They See Us star was previously married to Don Nash from 1994 to 2007. The Scream Queens alum shares three children, son Dominic, and daughters Donielle and Dia, with Don.

Ahead of her May 2011 wedding, the Masters of Sex actress told Us that she had “no idea” how to plan a wedding. “Some women have been planning their wedding since they were 3 years old, but I never put a sheet on my head and pretended it was a veil,” she said at the time. “All I have is a gainfully employed black man who loves me.”

She noted that the first time around she had “folding chairs in my reception hall and Styrofoam heart as a centerpiece for the table. There was a beautiful sign written in calligraphy that said ‘Congratulations’ on construction paper.”

The second time around, the Getting On star had her road down the aisle documented for a TLC special in order to connect with her fans and get some advice.

“They have been so wonderful with passing along some of their business,” Niecy explained about the response she received after posting a notice on her website for support. “The main thing I want women to know is that you can get a second chance. You can get a do-over. Through this show, I want to tell them that the first time you fall in love doesn’t have to be the last time.”