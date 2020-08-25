Proud of her man! Nikki Bella honored her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev’s Dancing With the Stars comeback by looking back at his best shirtless moments.

“Congratulations Daddy!! We are so happy and proud of you,” the Total Bellas star, 36, wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 24. “We can’t wait to watch you dance every Monday night on @dancingabc ❤️✨🕺🏼.”

Bella, who welcomed her first child with the dancer, 38, in July, gushed about her love and shared photos of his time on the show.

“What makes me the happiest is how happy you are and to see that big smile that you can’t take off your face. Melts me!” she continued.

The former wrestler kicked off the social media tribute with a photo of her and her fiancé that was taken right after her water broke, hours before she gave birth to their son on July 31. She then took her fans on a trip down Chigvintsev’s ab-filled memory lane with photos of him competing on the ABC series over the years.

“I feel a celebration is in order for @theartemc,” Bella wrote. “Along with popping a bottle of Dom P later, let’s celebrate a timeline of his abs 🤤 he’s gonna kill me lol but my man is a SNACK!”

One photo of the Russian dancer shows him wearing antlers but no shirt. Another snap reveals what Chivingstev would look like as a cowboy — hat, bandanna and jeans, again sans shirt.

The California native’s celebratory post came hours after her love was named as a late addition to the season 29 pros roster for DWTS. The pros were initially announced on August 18, but Chigvinstev’s name wasn’t on the list.

“I just can’t wait to get back,” Chigvintsev said on Good Morning America on Monday. “And I want to dedicate this season to my little boy.”

The Burn the Floor alum will return to the ballroom next month, after being cut from the show last season.

“There’s always a chance, as a pro, you might be doing some performances on the show and there’s still an involvement in some sort,” Chigvintsev said on “The Bellas Podcast” in August 2019. “But getting this call, [hearing] ‘There’s gonna be no involvement in the show from now on,’ it’s like going through a breakup after 10 years.”

Dancing With the Stars returns to ABC Monday, September 14, at 8 p.m. ET.