Something to remember him by? John Cena wouldn’t let Nikki Bella give her engagement ring back to him, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Nikki tried to return the Tiffany & Co. engagement ring to John, but he refused to accept it,” the source reveals. “Nikki loves the ring but didn’t want to keep it because she had been the one to call off the wedding.”

The source continues: “John is hoping they will get back together, which was the main reason why he refused it. Even if they don’t get back together, John wanted Nikki to keep it as a reminder of their love.”

Meanwhile, a second source tells Us, “[John’s] made it very clear to the world that he’s not giving up on their relationship and that he loves her. And Nikki has made it clear to the world that she’s taking time for herself and needs to focus on that right now.”

Bella, 34, and Cena announced their split in an exclusive statement to Us Weekly on April 15. In the weeks since, the issues that broke them up, including the 41-year-old WWE star not wanting to have children and the former couple’s busy schedules, became clear.

The Blockers actor declared that he changed his mind about having kids with Bella during a Monday, May 14, interview on the Today show. “I still love Nicole, I would love to marry Nicole, I still would love to have a family with Nicole,” he said. “It was an unfortunate set of circumstances where our relationship ended.”

The Total Bellas star admitted to Us on Wednesday, May 16, that wedding planning forced her to face the pair’s problems. “I didn’t realize that wedding planning was going to be the best form of therapy out there, that it was just going to make these feelings that I’ve stored away for the past six years come to life,” she explained. “So I just had to hit them head on and now the cameras are rolling.”

Still, Bella is not ruling out a reconciliation with Cena. “I’m definitely hopeful. John is a keeper,” the reality star told Us. “He is such an amazing man, and I truly hope that our past can come together, we can live together happily ever after. Maybe we don’t, but I have hope.”

With reporting by Jennifer Heger

