Celebs were out and about this week, from Millie Bobby Brown dining at TAO L.A. to Michael Cera and Chris Evans celebrating their friend’s birthday to Ludacris attending a baseball game. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Nikki Reed enjoyed a post-baby vacation at Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego.

— Louise Roe and Damsel in Dior’s Jacey Duprie hosted a special afternoon of shopping and giving back at Intermix in support of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ Make March Matter campaign.

— Natalia Dyer rocked a Baboon for Aritzia Lawson Trench while out in L.A.

— Cakes da Killa caused the crowd at House of Yes to breakdance during his performance for Espolon’s IRL event in Brooklyn.

Stars — They’re Just Like Us!

— Rich The Kid held his album release party at NYC hot spot Up&Down for his new album “The World Is Yours.”

— Tiffani Thiessen teamed up with Beesponsible for their #DontKillMyBuzz campaign to help save endangered bees through bee-friendly, pesticide-free gardening efforts across the U.S. For each #dontkillmybuzz post, Beesponsible will donate $1 to support NWF’s Garden for Wildlife program, up to $100,000.

— Michael Cera and Chris Evans celebrated Brian Tyree Henry’s birthday at FISHBOWL at Dream Downtown.

— Lance Bass and Michael Turchin celebrated the one-year adoption anniversary of his Chip and Dale pups by using the Waterpik Pet Wand PRO to give them a shower in L.A.

— Leslie Jones had dinner with friends at TAO Downtown in NYC before heading next door to TAO Nightclub for drinks and dancing.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

— Ludacris shouted, “Play ball!” at the Miami Marlins Baseball game vs. the Boston Red Sox in Miami

— Mille Bobby Brown enjoyed dinner at TAO L.A.

— Chloe + Halle, who appeared in Beyonce’s “Lemonade”, are on the cover of NYLON Magazine’s April cover.

— Rose McGowan attended the 2nd Art With a Cause event in L.A. to benefit the Freedom United Foundation.

— Hillary and Bill Clinton dined at Stephen Starr’s Upland in NYC.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!