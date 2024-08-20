Olympian Noah Lyles is sticking up for his girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield, against online trolls.

“I just want to say how incredibly proud I am of my GF and give her the flowers she deserves now 💐. She has been through so much in her life that I could never imagine fighting through,” Lyles, 27, began in a lengthy Instagram caption shared Saturday, August 17. “Beyond that she is a survivor, 2x Olympian, Olympic medalists, Multi world championship medalist, and has been representing Jamaica on the world stage since she was 8 years old.”

He went on to state that even more impressive than her athletic accomplishments “is how she’s dealt with the pure disrespect and hatred towards her from her own country,” adding, “This woman has been attacked by people who have never met her, heard her name before, never seen her smile, or heard what she believes in.”

He concluded his caption by writing: “But she keeps moving forward knowing that God will always make a way. That’s why God keeps blessing her!”

Related: Olympians Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield's Relationship Timeline Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield might represent opposing countries on the Olympic track, but they are one another’s biggest supporters. “My girlfriend’s on [a] team as well, so we are training together and we’re competing most of the same day,” Lyles exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2024 ahead of his events at the Paris […]

Bromfield, 26, thanked her boyfriend for “always supporting [me] long before we even started dating,” writing in the comments section, “I remember [in] 2019 you had just became [sic] World Champion and my brother passed away around that time in the midst [of] celebrating one of your biggest achievements. You tried so hard to make me feel better to help me see the positive in life and how god will always pull me out of a dark situation.”

She continued: “Christmas that year I didn’t receive any gifts. When you found out that you made it your duty to buy me whatever I wanted ❤️ because you said Christmas is about giving and no friend of yours will go without a gift. That’s the type of person you are 🫂 I love and appreciate you always.”

The couple, who began dating in 2022, did not share specifics of the negative comments made toward Bromfield. However, Bromfield recently faced backlash after Lyles implied during an episode of the “Track World News” podcast that she shared internal details about the Jamaican track and field team with him.

“I have been getting the drama from the Jamaican camp [for] at least five years now,” he said last month. “There [are] a lot of times where I make references about Jamaicans, but I am not trying to go back and forth, like, I know information that other people don’t.”

One user claimed in the comments section of Lyles’ Instagram post that Jamaicans don’t dislike Bromfield. “She told you something about what’s happening in Jamaica with the other athletes and YOU took it to the media and then in said commentary you wished bad for our athletes,” the comment continued. “That’s what caused all of this. I know of Junelle from high school days and she is loved. The unfortunate hate she’s receiving is YOUR doing. Maybe an apology to the people of Jamaica could help fix all of this!”

Related: All the Highs and Lows from the Wild 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris The 2024 Summer Olympics might be taking place in the City of Light, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t come with their fair share of darkness. Following a flashy opening ceremony on Friday, July 26 that continues to draw outrage from some celebrities and religious figures, the Games have been plagued by allegations of sexism […]

Other fans praised the Olympic gold medalist for having Bromfield’s back amid the drama. “I know one thing, you better marry this woman!!!!” another Instagram user commented. “By your own testimony, she sounds incredible! I wish continued happiness and success for you both!”

Lyles and Bromfield first connected via social media in 2017 and ran into each other again while competing at the Tokyo Olympics three years later. They were both dating other people at the time. The duo returned for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which concluded earlier this month.

Bromfield — who previously won a bronze medal in Tokyo — did not score any major wins in Paris. Lyles, for his part, walked away with a gold medal in the men’s 100-meter final and a bronze medal in the men’s 200-meter final. He pulled out of competing in the men’s 4×100 meter relay after being diagnosed with COVID-19.