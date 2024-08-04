Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield might represent opposing countries on the Olympic track, but they are one another’s biggest supporters.

“My girlfriend’s on [a] team as well, so we are training together and we’re competing most of the same day,” Lyles exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2024 ahead of his events at the Paris Olympics. “We have that mental space to be able to share with each other and continuously feed to each other.”

Lyles is a sprinter for Team USA, while Bromfield runs for Jamaica’s track and field squad. They have been together since 2022 and Lyles makes sure their relationship is a top priority over any type of notoriety.

“I’m learning on the fly. I already have my set rules: I don’t take pictures while I eat, and I don’t take pictures when I’m with my girlfriend and I don’t take pictures when I work out,” he told Us. “Other than that, everything is pretty free game, you know, I don’t have a problem with that, but when I am trying to duck my head low, I find myself now wearing a COVID mask. Sunglasses, a hat and a COVID mask gets the job done for a good amount [of fans].”

Related: 2024 Olympic Athletes and Their Famous Partners Simone Biles, Tom Daley and other Olympians heading towards the 2024 Paris Olympics found success not only in their careers, but with equally accomplished partners. Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, started dating NFL safety Jonathan Owens in 2020. After three years of dating, the two tied the knot in an intimate courthouse wedding […]

Keep scrolling for Lyles and Bromfield’s complete relationship timeline:

2017

Like many modern couples, Lyles and Bromfield connected via social media.

“I slid in the DM,” she confessed during an appearance on the “Fast Lane Lifestyle” podcast in June 2024, noting that they quickly started “chit-chatting” for a few months.

Sure enough, romantic feelings started to surface.

“We both knew that we liked each other, but she could never get a day off from MVP [Track Club] to come visit,” Lyles said during the episode. “I couldn’t come visit because I’d get what? A few hours? Then I’d have to jump back on a plane to get to Monday practice.”

Neither Lyles nor Bromfield wanted to skip training sessions, but they ultimately planned a date in 2018. The vibe “just didn’t click” and the pair decided to keep their bond platonic.

Related: Celeb Couples Who Met on Social Media Sliding into someone’s direct messages on social media has actually inspired several high-profile relationships. Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, started chatting on Twitter before they hung out for the first time at the 2017 Met Gala in New York City. The youngest member of the Jonas Brothers told Vogue in December 2018 […]

July 2021

Lyles and Bromfield ran into one another at the Tokyo Olympics, where she won bronze in the mixed 4×400 meter relay. At the time, they were both dating other people.

February 2022

One year later, Lyles broke up with his then-girlfriend and slid back into Bromfield’s DMs. They went on their next date in February after learning she was also recently single. Lyles and Bromfield made their Instagram debut the following August.

August 2023

“Happy #internationalgirlfriendday to my best friend and Goofy fun buddy,” Lyles gushed via Instagram. “And it’s about to be a year so excite another appreciation post soon.”

Bromfield eventually relocated to Lyles’ home base, where they now train side-by-side.

July 2024

Lyles and Bromfield both traveled to Paris to represent their respective countries in the 2024 Games. In between meets, they uploaded multiple joint social media videos around the Olympic village.