From Reformation to exclusive Nike styles, Nordstrom is constantly introducing news lines for us to obsess over. Ba&sh, a brand started by two best friends who wanted to make easy and elegant clothes, just dropped on the department store’s site and we are loving everything.

The collection, which features printed wrap dresses and blazers, is perfect for the nine-to-five working woman. There’s also a killer leather midiskirt that can just as easily be worn to a business meeting as it can be teamed with heels and a crop top for a night of dancing. Our favorite find has to be this open back silk top.

The July Open Back Silk Top is all about business in the front and party in the back, with its bateau neckline and surplice backside. The blouse is the perfect easy-breezy style to wear while it’s still warm out, though we can’t wait to pair it with leather leggings for a fall or winter date night. Check out how stunning the top is from the back:

Don’t be fooled by the tie-waist. The top is actually easy to put on! Just slip it over your head and tie a bow or knot at the waist. It’s the ultimate top to wear when you want to go out and make a stylish statement!

See it here! Shop the ba&sh July Open Back Silk Top for $365 from Nordstrom and be sure to check out the entire line here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!