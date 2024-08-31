Norwegian Princess Martha Louise Marries Shaman Durek

Norway’s Princess Märtha Louise and her fiancé, Shaman Durek, have finally gotten married.

Märtha Louise, 52, and Durek, 49, tied the knot on Saturday, August 31, in a picturesque ceremony at Norway’s Hotel Union.

“We’re very excited. It feels amazing to be marrying Durek and I’m so happy the day is almost here,” Märtha Louise gushed to Hello! magazine ahead of the big day. “The surroundings are gorgeous — it’s one of the most beautiful places I know. Even if there are a few glitches, we can still gaze at the stunning scenery.”

The newlyweds said their vows in front of 350 guests, including Märtha Louise’s three daughters — Maud, 21, Angelica, 19, and Emma, 16, whom she shared with her late ex-husband, Ari Behn — and parents King Harald V and Queen Sonja. Märtha Louise’s brother, Crown Prince Haakon, and his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, also attended the occasion.

Märtha Louise sparkled in a bespoke ivory wedding dress paired with King Olav’s Gift Tiara, while her daughters opted for matching ivory silk dresses. Durek wore a black tuxedo with a gold cummerbund.

The wedding was led by parish priest Margit Lovise Holte with the bride’s 51-year-old brother, Haakon, performing a special reading from the Bible. Märtha Louise and Durek then opted to share personal vows, per Hello.

“Our love has triumphed against all odds and will last forever,” Märtha Louise told the outlet.

Foreign royals were also in attendance, including Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria and her family.

Märtha Louise and Durek’s wedding was part of a three-day celebration. They held a pre-ceremony bash at the Hotel 1904 on Thursday, August 29, with a “sexy and cool” dress code. The next day, guests enjoyed an afternoon boat ride to see the Geirranger Fjord before returning to the Hotel Union for another evening gathering.

Märtha Louise confirmed in 2019, two years after her divorce from Behn, that she was dating Durek after meeting through mutual friends. The romance was initially controversial since Durek works as a self-described shaman. Durek (born Derek Verrett) has worked with celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow and Kim Kardashian, promoting various alternative healing methods.

“It’s very different from traditional Western medicine or therapy,” Durek told Porter in 2019. “As shamans, we heal the body with the help of spirits, by channeling ancestors and spirit guides. I treat a person in many ways — everything from reading your pulse, looking at the dilation of your eyes, soul reading, communicating to spirits, looking at where you are being affected by darkness and negativity, looking at how you treat your body and how you understand your emotions.”

After three years of dating, Durek proposed to Märtha Louise in 2022.