Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena Djokovic are high school sweethearts — but maintaining a relationship as a tennis star isn’t always easy.

“Us getting together was like science fiction almost,” Jelena told Hello! magazine in June 2023. “I was a student barely getting by, and he was a very young tennis player who also had no money to spare on expensive trips. Airplanes were, at the time, something utterly out of our reach. We contrived and devised these plans how to meet, how to make our relationship work.”

While Jelena relocated to Milan for college, Novak was busy traveling around the world for tournaments. The two eventually moved in together in Monte Carlo after Jelena graduated. After getting engaged in 2023, they tied the knot the following year — days after Novak’s second Wimbledon win — and welcomed their first child, son Stefan, three months later. Daughter Tara arrived in September 2017.

In June 2022, Novak, who has won a total of 23 Grand Slams throughout his career, gushed about his wife always finding a way to show up and cheer him on.

“She runs with the wolf,” Novak said of his wife, referring to himself by his nickname, during a Wimbledon on-court interview. “It can be very stressful to run with the wolf. I know that she doesn’t enjoy it at all times. … I love her, she’s my great support.”

Keep scrolling for Novak and Jelena’s complete relationship timeline:

2005

The couple, who were high school sweethearts, met in the early 2000s. They formed a friendship by playing tennis together for a few years before their relationship turned romantic.

2008

Novak won his first grand slam title at the age of 20 when he disrupted Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s streak of 11 consecutive majors by winning his first major title at the Australian Open. Jelena was in the crowd cheering him on.

2013

Novak proposed to Jelena in Monte Carlo after eight years of dating.

July 2014

The pair tied the knot in a private ceremony in Montenegro just days after Novak won his second Wimbledon title.

“I was seeing him through tears and immediately started crying when I saw him,” Jelena told Hello! magazine at the time. “I was just so happy and probably being pregnant makes it quite difficult to control the emotions. I am so blessed to have him in my life. I couldn’t ask for a better partner than him.”

Novak, for his part, told the outlet that his bride looked like an “angel” during their nuptials. “I was trying to be present in that moment and memorize it. I was focused on her and her smile, and our baby. It really was a perfect moment,” he gushed.

October 2014

Jelena gave birth to the twosome’s first child, son Stefan.

“Stefan, our baby angel was born! I am so proud of my beautiful wife Jelena,” Novak wrote via his Facebook page at the time. “Thank you so much for your love and support. We love you all!!!”

September 2017

Novak and Jelena welcomed their second child, daughter Tara.

“Very happy and proud to welcome our little girl Tara to our home. Jelena and I have been hand in hand on their journey and as a man, I have to send my love and admiration to every single women [sic] out there for going through so much pain and effort to create life, to bring life and raise a human being,” Novak wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of the couple holding the infant’s hand. “What a blessing to have an opportunity to be a parent!”

He added: “Jelena and Tara are my angels, and Stefan is a proud big brother who wants to take part in baby chores.”

June 2023

Novak ran to the stands to share a passionate kiss with his wife after winning the French Open, marking his 23rd Grand Slam title.

“23 💕🎉🪷,” Jelena captioned a photo of Novak from the match along with a sweet snap of the lovebirds and their two kids on the court.