ARIES (March 21-April 19)

If your beloved pet has a bit of a temper, you need to watch out this month. The Aries planet Mars is going to be clashing with furious planet Pluto toward the end of November. Aries pets with a nasty bite or a bad peck or any other way of lashing out need to be kept on a shorter leash while this is going on. Aries – animals and humans – are well known for their short fuses and this Mars/Pluto clash could ignite it!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

The skies are a bit tense this month, but your little Taurus shouldn’t be feeling it too much. In fact, they are in line for some affection. If you’re around more for them this month, show them how much they mean to you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

It’s been quite tough year for furry and non-furry Geminis alike, thanks to mean old Saturn in their Love Zone. Perhaps your Gemini pet has been undergoing strict training of some kind during this time? 2017 is certainly the ideal moment to teach them anything. This month, any efforts you have been making to educate them in how to behave (from kitty litter training to learning to “heel” and beyond) should pay off at long last. A tough cycle for them is coming to an end.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Let’s hope your little Cancerian pet doesn’t live up to its star sign and isn’t literally a bit “crabby.” Reason being, as Mars and Pluto clash toward the end of this month, you could find that your Cancerian creature is not as sweet as usual. There could be temper tantrums and a general bad attitude for you to deal with! Your best bet to avoid dramas is to keep them in really a healthy and regular routine.

LEO (July 23-August 22)

Your Leo creature could be “roaring” a lot this month. They are one of the signs very much in the line of fire of some very intense planetary alignments. Expect your pet to be noisier than usual and not at all in the mood to be hushed this month. The solution? Get them out of the house as much as you can, if possible. Exercise will help them get rid of the negative energies which are making them a bit too feisty.

VIRGO (August 23-September 22)

Lucky for you, chances are that your Virgo pet will not be one of the creatures affected by the rather intense astro-weather that’s building this month. In fact, for you and your Virgoan, it looks like a happy month together on the couch or wherever you hang out, with lots of cuddles and cooing (especially if your little Virgo is a bird). Generally, Virgos are tapping into all that’s sweet in the skies right now and should be easier than ever to get along with.

LIBRA (September 23-October 22)

If you show your little Libran pet, you could bring home some awards this month, as their planet Venus meets the lucky success planet Jupiter. If you’ve been worried that your pet is a bit too timid, this is the month to work on increasing their self-confidence. Hey, even animals have self-esteem and respond to being told how wonderful they are! For some Libra pet owners this month, there will be an extra outlay of cash. They’re worth it!

SCORPIO (October 23-November 21)

Your little Scorpio pet is up against it a bit this month as the Mars/Pluto clash fires it up. They may have such a lot of va-va-va-voom in them this month that they barely know how to expend their energy! If you have a dog, cue lots of barking, chewed up shoes and general doggy mayhem, for example! Your best bet, if possible, is to do as much exercise with your pet as is feasible. The logic, of course, is that if they’re plum-tuckered, they will sleep much earlier!

SAGITTARIUS (November 22-December 21)

You might have sensed this instinctively already that the end of the year is when your little Sagittarian (and big ones too) need some time out. It might not be obvious to everyone, but even animals need some down time. They can’t be in top form 24/7 any more than we humans can. So do allow your pet some time out this month. Spoil them and reassure them of how much you love them! They’ll be back on form next month.

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 19)

It’s a really mixed month for your Capricorn pet this month. On one hand, they do have some very beautifully social stars. They will do really well when you take them out to mix with other creatures, or even just one day out with you and your family and friends. On the other, a Mars/Pluto clash toward the end of the month could trigger some anger issues, so take care if you see them tensing up.

Cute Hunks, Even Cuter Puppies!

AQUARIUS (January 20-February 18)

For all Aquarians this month, there are “career highlights” ahead. Obviously not all pets are going to have “working lives,” but if you feel like your pet has a special talent that the world needs to see, this is the time to take them to the animal talent agency! They have success written all over their chart for the month of November. What’s more, chances are they will love earning their keep, at least this month.

PISCES (February 19-March 20)

If you are going away this month and there is any chance you can take your pet with you, do it! They have great stars from a trip away and for some adventure. Even a day out or a weekend away with you could really work for them; they will love the change of scenery. It’s also a great time to enroll them in animal training school of any kind. They will actually love learning this month, so make the most of it!

Yasmin Boland also write horoscopes for humans at yastrology.com. Follow her on Twitter @yasminboland.

