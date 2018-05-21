‘NSync’s Latest Text Chat Was About Harry, Meghan’s Royal Wedding

‘NSync may not have performed at the royal wedding, but they sure were texting about it. Lance Bass revealed that the band — including Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick — were talking about the historic event in their group chat on Saturday, May 19.

“We were just talking about the royal wedding this morning,” Bass exclusively told Us Weekly at the 3rd Annual World Dog Day event in L.A. hosted by Lisa Vanderpump.

“We saw the clips. We couldn’t wait up till 4 in the morning,” he continued. “But, of course, it’s so special and it’s nice to have something positive going on in the world right now.” (The former band recently reunited to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30.)

Across the pond, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan said “I do” at Windsor Castle. Following the ceremony, Harry joked to his new bride that he needed a drink. They’d later celebrate with 600 guests at an afternoon reception and their 200-guest evening gathering ended with a fireworks spectacle at Frogmore House at 11 p.m.

“I think it’s amazing,” British singer Leona Lewis also told Us on Saturday. “I know a very modern and contemporary Britain and I feel like she brings that to the monarchy. So I’m really excited.”

On Monday, the newlyweds released three official photos from their big day. “The duke and duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding,” a spokesperson for Kensington Palace said in a statement. “They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the U.K., Commonwealth and around the world.”