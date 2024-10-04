New York Mets star Pete Alonso found a home-run love story with his wife, Haley Alonso.

“I just couldn’t get enough of her,” Pete gushed to ESPN in 2020. “For me, this was The One.”

Pete and Haley met five years earlier during summer break from college when he went to a baseball camp in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Haley, who attended Michigan State University at the time, was also visiting the island.

At the end of the summer, Pete and Haley continued dating from afar. While Haley was in Michigan, the baseball first baseman attended the University of Florida. Their long-distance romance even inspired jokes from Pete’s roommates.

“It got bad to where they were totally tearing into me about it,” Pete recalled to ESPN. “And then I was really upset.”

Pete and Haley refused to give into the peer pressure of a long-distance relationship and stayed together, with the pro athlete even sending daily hand-written letters to his future wife. Pete proposed in 2018 and they wed three years later.

Keep scrolling for the Alonsos’ complete relationship timeline:

Summer 2015

Pete and Haley met in Cape Cod, where he attended a baseball training camp. Six months later, they made their Instagram debut.

“Thank you for being you. Happy 6 months Hal storm 🌩💕 I love you so much,” he wrote via Instagram in March 2016.

That June, Pete was drafted by the Mets.

November 2018

After two years together, Pete proposed with an oval diamond ring.

“The last couple of days have been nothing short of a dream & we’re still on cloud 9 ❤️,” Haley gushed via Instagram. “We are overwhelmed with joy by all the love we’ve received and are so dang excited to finally be engaged!!”

November 2021

Haley continued to support Pete and the Mets before they tied the knot on November 12.

“1-12-21 was hands down the best day of my life,” he wrote via Instagram. “I got to marry the woman of my dreams in front of God, our families, and our friends. I feel so blessed and proud to be your husband, @haleyralonso.”

October 2023

Haley took to Instagram to celebrate the end of another MLB season with the Mets.

“And that’s a wrap on season 5 ✔️⚾️ I love you,” she gushed.

Pete, meanwhile, took the moment to praise his wife’s support.

“This season was a wild ride. I wish we could have been the last team standing, but the baseball gods will reward hard work and determination some time in the future,” he wrote. “Despite everything, I couldn’t do what I do without my wife and my rock by my side every day and night ♥️ 2024 is going to be a year of high aspirations and positive manifestations coming into fruition.”

October 2024

Pete helped the Mets clinch a place in the 2024 playoffs with a three-run home run.

“INSANE!!!!!!” Haley, who watched the Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers game from the stands, captioned footage from the moment via her Instagram Story. “CHILLS.”