Celebs were out and about this week, from Olivia Culpo attending Cult Gaia’s L.A. runway show, to Venus Williams admiring art in Miami, to Michael B. Jordan enjoying dinner. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Olivia Culpo attended Cult Gaia’s first ever runway show presentation showcasing the Resort 19 ready to wear and accessory collections in a see-now, buy-now format in L.A.

— AnnaSophia Robb celebrated her birthday at The Water Tower at The Williamsburg Hotel in Brooklyn.

— Delilah Belle Hamlin attended What Goes Around Comes Around’s 25th anniversary party at the Versace Mansion in Miami.

— Selena Gomez x PUMA held a pop-up event in West Hollywood to celebrate the launch of the new collection with a live DJ, Polaroid station, treats and tote customization.

— Kimberly Guilfoyle celebrated the holiday season with Geraldo Riviera at Arthur Aidala’s annual Holiday Party at American Whiskey.

— Nitish Kannan attended GQ’s Men of the Year party in L.A.

— Mandy Moore took a girl’s trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming with heritage outdoor brand Eddie Bauer.

— Nastia Liukin visited the Dallas Children’s hospital and handed out gifts for the patients of all ages to spread some cheer before the holidays.

— Mike Tyson chatted with Lenny Kravitz, Flo Rida, Fat Joe and more at Hyde Beach at the SLS South Beach for Art Basel.

— Harrison Osterfield wore Thursday Boot’s in Black Duke while getting drinks at Annabel’s Mayfair in London with Tom Holland and Joshua Kane.

— Minka Kelly auctioned off Friday Night Lights collectables on ScreenBid in support of the Minority Humanitarian Foundation.

— JaVale hosted an ugly sweater holiday party to celebrate JUGLIFE where guests enjoyed ugly sweater customization provided by Levi’s, a trivia night with Budds, music from DJ Millie and live performances from Marc E. Bassy.

— Richie Akiva and Jonathan Cheban partied at the 1OAK and Rockwell 4th annual Art Basel partnership in Miami.

— Yo Gotti threw a listening party with PUMA during Miami’s Art Basel where guests sipped on D’USSE Cognac.

— Devon Windsor partied at the 9th Annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale hosted by Tessa Thompson during Miami’s Art Basel.

— Young Thug performed at The Hole x Wilhelmina x Lyft Art Basel party at Nautilus, a SIXTY Hotel in Miami.

— Venus Williams checked out Alec Monopoly’s G.O.A.T Basel Miami exhibit at the Terra Veritatis Mansion.

— Teyana Taylor, Sophia the AI Robot and 21 Savage sipped on Fiji water while sitting front row at the Alexander Wang Pre-Fall show at 1 Cooper Square Bank Vault in Brooklyn.

— Michael B. Jordan dined at Tuna Bar in Old City, Philadelphia.

— Coco Austin and baby Chanel hosted a Bash for the Bulldogs party at NYU’s Kimmel Center.

— G-Eazy enjoyed dinner at Legasea at Moxy Times Square after performing for Z100’s Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden.

— Lil Yachty played his catalog of hits while celebrating the iconic Japanese street wear brand BAPE’s 25th anniversary at the Hulu Theatre in Madison Square Garden.

— Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor joined former Summer House cast members Lauren Wirkus and Stephen McGee for dinner at Vandal on the Lower East Side in NYC.

— Carine Roitfeld toasted the launch of her annual CR WOMEN 2019 calendar that benefits the Estée Lauder Breast Cancer Research Foundation with a private dinner at L’Eden by Perrier- Jouët in Miami Beach.

— Jacob Elordi received the 2018 IMDb Breakout Star STARmeter Award at The IMDb Show in L.A.

— SZA, Janelle Monáe and Tierra Whack struck a pose at the Billboard Women in Music Awards at Pier 36 in NYC.

— Ali Larter hosted Meiomi Sparkling Wine’s launch celebration at Ysabel in L.A.

— Alan Cumming and Johnny Weir performed at the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park’s Tree Lighting Skate-tacular.

— Hilary Duff gifted Cubcoats to children from Operation Progress at The Grove.

— A$AP Ferg debuted his newly designed timepiece with Casio G-SHOCK featuring a clear resin band and bezel with blue, red and yellow accents on the dial face at an intimate dinner at Lafayette in NYC.

— Nicole Richie shared her of House of Harlow 1960’s holiday picks with REVOLVE.

— Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats checked out the Art Maison Art Basel dinner at Casa De Suenos with a preview of Osaka’s opening in Miami.

—Tata Harper hosted a beauty class and other wellness activations at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood.

