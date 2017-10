Fergie Opens Up About Josh Duhamel Split (RADAR Online)

Sam Smith: ‘I Feel Just As Much Woman As I Am Man’ (Star Magazine)

Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt Take Son Gunner to Pumpkin Patch (OK! Magazine)

Olivia Culpo Stuns in Bikini (Men’s Fitness)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!