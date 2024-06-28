Olivia Munn gave a rare glimpse into her sweet relationship with John Mulaney — and the comedian helping her out on a “low energy day.”

Munn, 43, shared a video of Mulaney, 41, sitting in a dark room staring at a laptop and scratching his head via her Instagram Story on Friday, June 28. He was assisting her before an appearance on “The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne” podcast.

“I’m doing the New Girl podcast to talk about the episodes I did … but there’s a website I have to get on … and now we have to update Chrome and long story short, I’m having a low energy day today so John is doing all the work for me,” Munn shared with her followers.

The New Girl rewatch podcast is hosted by Hannah Simone and Lamorne Morris, who played Cece and Winston Bishop on the Emmy-nominated series, respectively. Munn portrayed Angie, a stripper who had a three-episode relationship with Nick (Jake Johnson), from 2012 to 2013.

Munn and Mulaney have kept their relationship very private since they began dating in May 2021 following the Baby J standup’s split from ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler. The pair welcomed their son, Malcolm, in November 2021.

While Munn and Mulaney have given small peeks into their day-to-day as a family of three over the years, they have kept their life mostly private. Munn opened in a major way when she revealed she was diagnosed with stage 1 aggressive Luminal B breast cancer in both breasts in April 2023.

“I mean, honestly, I just thought of my baby,” Munn said of receiving the devastating diagnosis during an appearance on Good Morning America in May. “You know, cancer is the — that’s the word you don’t wanna hear. There’s a lot of other things that you feel like you can beat. But you know, cancer takes down a lot of people. And I just thought about my baby.”

Munn revealed that her doctors advised her to be “extremely aggressive” with her treatment, and there was “urgency” to “make some really big decisions.” The actress underwent a double mastectomy just 30 days after receiving her breast cancer diagnosis.

Munn said Mulaney had been one of her biggest supporters throughout her cancer journey.

“He’s honestly just the best human being. He comes to everything in life with so much compassion and understanding,” she said, adding that he was able to find humor even in the darkest moments. “But the one problem is that he makes me laugh so much, there’s times I’m like, ‘You have to leave the room. I just say, ‘Leave the room. You have to leave. You’re gonna make me angry now because … I’m going to, you know, literally pop a stitch.'”