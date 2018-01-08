The couple that skates together! Alexa Scimeca Knierim and her husband and partner, Chris Knierim, had a lot to celebrate on Sunday, January 7, and Us Weekly was there to join in on the fun.

The dynamic duo — who were selected on Sunday as the U.S. pairs figure skating team for the 2018 Winter Olympics — giggled their way through The Newlywed Game with Us at the Park City, Utah, Olympics Media Summit.

“You better not get any wrong,” Alexa, 26, teased her husband as they were asked which of them is the most competitive. “I’ve always been super competitive with everything but definitely on the ice. I just always strive to be the best and I think it’s a good asset to have,” she admitted.

Though they may be vying for the gold medal together, when it comes to grooving off the ice, Alexa says she’s not the one with the moves. “Chris is the better dancer ‘cause even on our wedding day he could move to the beat of the songs and I was stumbling all over,” she laughed. “That’s true,” her 30-year-old beau chimed in.

The couple, who wed on June 26, 2016, also revealed to Us that they never had an “official first date.”

Alexa and Chris previously won the U.S. National Figure Skating Championships in 2015. According to TeamUsa.org, Alexa suffered a rare, life-threatening gastrointestinal illness that left them unable to compete and train during 2016-2017. She ultimately underwent three abdominal surgeries, two in August 2016, and one in November of that year.

To learn more about Alexa and Chris, visit TeamUsa.org. The Winter Olympics will air live, starting Thursday, February 8.

