Track and field star Frentorish “Tori” Bowie’s cause of death was confirmed one month after her death at age 32.

An autopsy report obtained by The New York Times indicated that the Olympic gold medalist was eight months pregnant and in labor at the time of her death. The report listed respiratory distress and eclampsia as “possible complications” that caused the athlete’s passing.

Eclampsia is a rare condition that causes seizures in pregnant people and can lead to a coma. It follows preeclampsia, which can cause high blood pressure and organ damage. Less than 3 percent of patients with preeclampsia progress to eclampsia, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Bowie’s management firm announced her death last month. “We’re [devastated] to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister,” Icon Management said in a statement shared via Twitter on May 3. “Tori was a champion … a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

At the time, ESPN reported that the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida, responded to a call for a welfare check at the home of a “woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days.” Officers later identified the individual as Bowie, noting that there had been “no signs of foul play.” Her obituary noted her date of death as April 23.

Before her death, Bowie competed at the Rio Olympics in 2016, winning a gold medal in the 4×100-meter relay, a silver medal in the 100 meters and a bronze medal in the 200 meters. While in college at the University of Southern Mississippi, the Florida native was a two-time NCAA Division I long jump champion.

According to a 2021 study by Johns Hopkins Medicine, Black women born in the United States are at a higher risk for preeclampsia than Black women who’ve immigrated to the country. Preeclampsia is one of the leading causes of maternal death, causing between 10 and 15 percent of maternal deaths worldwide according to one estimate. In general, Black women in the U.S. are three to four times more likely to die of pregnancy-related complications than white women, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After Bowie’s cause of death was revealed, her agent, Kimberly Holland, spoke out about the news in a statement to CBS News. “Unfortunately, so many people, including the media, are making speculations that she did something to herself, which is very hurtful,” Holland told the outlet. “So hopefully, now knowing the truth, there will be many apologies.”