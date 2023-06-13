Olympic medalist Frentorish “Tori” Bowie has died. She was 32.

“We’re [devastated] to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister,” the late athlete’s management firm, Icon Management, announced in May 3 statement via Twitter. “Tori was a champion … a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

According to ESPN, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida, had responded to a call regarding a welfare check at the home of a “woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days.” The police officers later identified the individual as Bowie, noting that there had been “no signs of foul play.”

Following the gold medalist’s passing, several of her fellow athletes have publicly spoken out about her lasting legacy in the athletic community.

“Too young. Gutted to hear about Tori Bowie. Incredible talent. A beautiful runner,” Lolo Jones wrote via Twitter. “I pray for the comfort of her family, thank your [sic] for blessing us with her. The running community mourns an incredible loss.”

Team USA’s official Twitter account also released a statement. “We join our friends at USA Track & Field and across the Olympic community in mourning the passing of 3x Olympic medalist Tori Bowie,” the note read. “She was an admired friend, teammate, and a great representative of Team USA. We send our sincere condolences to all who know and loved her.”

Bowie was a three-time Olympic medalist, taking home a gold, silver and bronze trophy at the 2016 Olympic Games in various track and field events. The Mississippi native had also won two World Championships.

“I just remember being over it, and frustrated, with all of these feelings,” Bowie jokingly recalled to Vogue in June 2018 of her first big track meet four years prior. “I was saying, ‘I’m not ready!’ I was a nervous wreck. … Once we got on that line, I knew it was time to go to war.”

The late model — who called the 200-meter dash her favorite race — went on to cite track legend Florence Griffith Joyner as her athletic inspiration.

“Flo-Jo definitely sets the bar high,” Bowie gushed to Vogue at the time. “She was always relaxed before the race, and even during the race. That’s what I’m trying to reach this year — I’m trying to relax and let things go. Being a runner has brought me a lot of patience, and patience goes a long way in life.”

On June 12, an autopsy report revealed that Bowie was eight months pregnant and in labor at the time of her death. The report listed respiratory distress and eclampsia as “possible complications” that caused her passing. Eclampsia is a condition that causes seizures in pregnant people and can lead to a coma. It progresses from preeclampsia, which can cause high blood pressure and organ damage. According to the Cleveland Clinic, less than 3 percent of patients with preeclampsia go on to develop eclampsia.

