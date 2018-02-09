Olympic Ice Dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates Gush Over Their Toy Poodles

Puppy love! Olympic ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates are a little busy in Pyeongchang, South Korea at the moment, but when they’re not competing in the winter Olympics, they’re at home with their furry best friends. To hear the couple gush about their toy poodles – Stella and Henry – watch the video above from our “OlymPets Moments” series.

Is there such a thing as dog-elgangers? Bates, 28, told Us, “Our dogs look like us! My dog is blonde and has curly hair, her dog is black and has like really distinct eyebrows.”

The dancing duo will be hoping for a spot on the podium during their second trip to the Olympics, but their pups have mixed feelings about the ice. “The first time I brought my dog to the rink, he jumped right on the ice no hesitation! He just was curious and wanted to check it out” Chock, 25, explained. Unfortunately Bates’ pup is not as excited about the prospect of being a doggy ice dancer.” My dog Stella is probably the opposite – the polar opposite. She doesn’t mingle well with others, she doesn’t do ice skating. She’s a sofa dweller.”

Regardless how the couple places, they know they will be coming home to open paws. “I love my dog too much. Everyone says they have the best dog in the world but, I have the best dog in the world,” Bates said. Chock interrupted: “No we have the best dogs in the world!”

Bates replied: “Yeah. we have really nice dogs. They’re amazing.”

Bates and Chock have skated together since 2011, but just recently upgraded from ice dancing partners to real-life couple.

To learn more about the couple, visit teamusa.org. The Olympics begin February 8 and will air on NBC.

