Omarosa Manigault spoke with Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan in her first interview since leaving the White House on Thursday, December 14. However, when she finished her interview by saying that she had a story to tell at a later date, host Robin Roberts had a response to that: “She said she has a story to tell and I’m sure she’ll be selling that story. She will. Bye, Felicia.”

The reality star has now responded to the comment. “That was petty,” she told Inside Edition. “It’s a black women civil war.”

For the past year, Omarosa served as the assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison, focusing on outreach to black colleges and universities and interacting with both African-American groups and women’s groups.

“I resigned, and I didn’t do that in the residence, as [is] being reported. John Kelly and I sat down in the situation room, which is a very secure, very quiet room in the White House, and we had a very candid conversation,” she told Strahan on Good Morning America. “I wanted to make the one-year mark; that was one of the goals that I set out to [do], and then I wanted to get back to my life.”

When asked about the Roy Moore, she refused to comment on whether or not Donald Trump’s stance was part of the reason for her departure.

“Because I am serving until the 20th, I have to be careful about how I answer this, but there were a lot of things I observed over the past year that I was very unhappy with,” the former Apprentice star said. “That I was uncomfortable with.”

“When I have my story to tell as the only African-American woman in this White House, as a senior staff and assistant to the president, I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally, that has affected my community and my people and when I can tell my story, it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear,” she added.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Omarosa’s departure from her position on Wednesday. “Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities,” she said in a statement. “Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018. We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service.”

