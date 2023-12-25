Kamar de los Reyes died after a brief cancer battle. He was 56.

The actor died on Christmas Eve in Los Angeles, a family spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. He is survived by wife Sherri Saum, who he married in 2007 and costarred with on One Life to Live. They shared 9-year-old twins John and Michael, and de los Reyes was also father to son Caylen, 26, from a prior relationship. He is also survived by his parents, mom Matilde and dad Walfredo, and four siblings, brothers Daniel and Walfredo Jr. and sisters Lily and Ilde.

In recent years, he had memorable roles on Sleepy Hollow, The Rookie and All American. He also played the villainous Menendez in several Call of Duty video games. However, his longest role was on One Life to Live. He played cop Antonio Vega from 1995 to 1998 and then from 2000 until 2013.

De los Reyes was filming episodes of The CW’s All American, where he played Coastal California University’s Coach Montes, until his death. Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll shared a tribute to the late actor on Monday, December 24.

“We are absolutely devastated at the loss of Kamar,” Carroll said in a statement to Deadline. “He was such a beloved member of our All American family. He brought so much love, light and joy to the set every day, even during his final days. We are so grateful for every moment he spent with us. Our hearts and sincere condolences are with Sherri, Caylen, Michael, John and the rest of Kamar’s family. Thank you for sharing him so generously with us and with the rest of the world. He truly was a gift. One we will cherish forever.”

Several of de los Reyes’ recent roles will be released posthumously. In addition to season 6 of All American, he filmed a role in Hulu’s upcoming drama Washington Black and TVLine reports that he will star in the highly anticipated Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again.

Saum has not spoken out about her husband’s death yet. The Fosters actress often gushed over her husband throughout their 16-year marriage.

“I’m a sucker for a guy that takes care of himself and looks good and all of that, but he’s just such a good person,” Saum shared during a 2018 appearance on the “What Had Happened Was … With Amelia Robinson” podcast. “Sometimes I sit there almost in tears thinking, ‘Man, he is so good as a person, like as a father and his dedication and his commitment.’ I remember meeting him and I had this plant that was on it’s way out … he brought it back to life. That’s him. He’s like a superhero. He’s so committed and consistent and he shows up for you. He’s just the real deal.”