Austin Nichols has a new gym partner: his pup. And their workout couldn’t be cuter!

The One Tree Hill alum shared an adorable video to Instagram on Wednesday, January 30, of himself doing push-ups while receiving sweet kisses from his Yorkie. “Workout Bro,” he captioned the post, in which the female pooch gave him some love every time he’d push down. At the end, she lost her interest and went for the camera, leaving Nichols laughing.

Just days before he shared the sweet workout, the actor, 38, revealed he was getting back into exercising in another hilarious Instagram video. While on the elliptical, a sweaty Nichols looked enthusiastic to burn some calories, but ended up accidentally hitting himself. “I’m excited to hit the gym,” he joked. “It hit back…”

And working out is not the only thing he does with the dog. The Walking Dead alum takes the pup on his motorbike too!

Nichols shares the pooch with his girlfriend and The Iron Orchard costar Hassie Harrison. The pair made their red carpet debut in July 2018. “This is my lady!” he told Us Weekly at the time. The actress added that they had been seeing each other for “a while,” and joked: “We have different time frames.”

Nichols first confirmed his relationship with Harrison on his birthday in April 2018.

Catch Nichols and Harrison in The Iron Orchard, in theaters February 22.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!