Celebs across the country will be setting their alarm clocks to wake up early to watch the 2018 Oscar nominations on Tuesday, January 23.

The event for the 90th annual Academy Awards will be hosted by Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish and Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Andy Serkis and will be held in Los Angeles the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Science’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater at 5:22 a.m. PT (8:22 a.m. ET).

Helping the pair to announce the nominees in 24 categories will be stars including Gal Gadot, Salma Hayek, Priyanka Chopra, Zoe Saldana, Rosario Dawson, Molly Shannon, Michelle Rodriguez, Michelle Yeoh and Rebel Wilson.

The event will combine live presentations with pre-taped category introductions.

To share in the excitement and watch the names of the nominees being announced live, go to the live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and on the Oscars YouTube channel.

Films tipped for nominations include Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which won the SAG award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Motion Picture on Sunday, January 21, as well as The Shape of Water, which was awarded the Producers Guild of America’s Best Picture prize on Saturday, January 20.

In the acting categories, Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell are favorites for Three Billboards along with Gary Oldman for Darkest Hour, and Allison Janney and Margot Robbie for I, Tonya.

The 2018 Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

