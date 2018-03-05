Jennifer Garner’s shocked facial expression garnered some hilarious reactions at the 2018 Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4.

The 45-year-old actress left viewers bewildered after cameras panned to her clapping her hands before suddenly a look of horror washed over her.

The Twitterverse quickly came through with theories.

“She remembered that she put that missing earring in the glove compartment,” replied one person. Added another: “She left the stove on.” A third person joked that the 13 Going on 30 alum had passed gas, writing: “God I hope no one smells that . . .”

What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to? pic.twitter.com/pWtycEDEVs — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) March 5, 2018

She left the car lights on.. — Indra Lott (@IndraLott) March 5, 2018

Bad sushi? — Kelly A Donovan (@atlanta1963) March 5, 2018

"God I hope no one smells that…." — Jenny 🍀🍁☕ (@jenny_irish86) March 5, 2018

Did I leave the crock pot plugged in? pic.twitter.com/eEDPvZBFBu — Chris Larson (@cranium2001) March 5, 2018

She left the stove on — Naj (@datnajcat) March 5, 2018

I wonder if Jennifer Garner knows that she’s a meme yet #oscars — Reagan Pierce (@reagandpierce) March 5, 2018

Garner can get some advice on how to handle viral stardom from Nicole Kidman. At last year’s Oscars people were perplexed by what was described as “seal clapping,” with her palms and fingers spread out far from each other.

The Big Little Lies star chalked it up to her enormous Harry Winston ring. “It was really awkward!” she said on the Kyle and Jackie O Show in March 2017. “I was like, ‘Gosh, I want to clap.’ I don’t want to not be clapping, which would be worse, right? ‘Why isn’t Nicole clapping?’”

“It was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not my own,” she continued. “It was absolutely gorgeous and I was terrified of damaging it. It’s like, is there not more important things to be focused on than the seal clap?”

Meanwhile, Garner didn’t only get attention for her stunned face. She received eave reviews cobalt blue Atelier Versace gown and Piaget earrings, A which reportedly cost $605,0000.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!