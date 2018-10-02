Better after breakup! Padma Lakshmi and Adam Dell have been going strong since rekindling their relationship in 2017, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Padma and Adam are doing really well,” the insider reveals. “They are closer than they’ve ever been this second time around and can be so honest with each other. It’s obvious Padma is very comfortable with him. They have a very close and loving relationship.”

The couple briefly dated on and off in 2009, and welcomed their daughter, Krishna, now 8, the following year. The venture capitalist, 48, sued the cookbook author, also 48, in 2011 over custody of their little girl.

After Dell filed the lawsuit, Lakshmi’s rep told Us, “Ms. Lakshmi’s sole interest lies in preserving the privacy and welfare of her daughter and in working out a fair and amicable agreement.”

The Top Chef host and #MeToo activist settled her high-profile custody dispute with the financier in 2012 after she agreed to give him more time with Krishna.

The pair spent years apart (and she dated Richard Gere for six months in 2014) before reconciling in early 2017. They have been nearly inseparable ever since.

That said, the TV presenter, who was previously married to novelist Salman Rushdie from 2004 to 2007, may not walk down the aisle ever again.

“That has nothing to do with him; it has more to do with me,” she explained on The Wendy Williams Show in April. “I don’t feel I need to be married. I think my life is great. … I don’t need a certificate to prove anything.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

