Pamela Anderson faced backlash for comments she made about Harvey Weinstein’s accusers during an interview on Megyn Kelly Today on Thursday, November 30.

After discussing her own experience with childhood sexual abuse, the Baywatch alum, 50, said, “When I came to Hollywood, of course I had a lot of offers to do private auditions and things that made absolutely no sense. [It’s] just common sense: Don’t go into a hotel room alone. If someone answers the door in a bathrobe, leave. These [are] things that are common sense. … It was common knowledge that certain producers or certain people in Hollywood are people to avoid, privately. You know what you’re getting into if you’re going into a hotel room alone.”

Anderson went on to say that the women who have accused Weinstein, 65, of sexual misconduct “should have” brought their agents or assistants along with them rather than meeting with the film producer alone. “I just think there’s easy ways to remedy that,” she said. “That’s not a good excuse.”

More than 80 women, including actresses Rose McGowan and Gwyneth Paltrow, have come forward against Weinstein with allegations of sexual harassment or assault since The New York Times published a damning exposé in October. The former executive, who has denied “any non-consensual sex” claims, was subsequently fired from his company and expelled from professional associations including the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. In addition, his wife of nearly 10 years, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, announced in October that she was leaving him amid the scandal. There are ongoing criminal investigations in cities including Los Angeles, London and New York City into Weinstein’s alleged behavior.

After being slammed on social media for her remarks, Anderson took to Instagram to stick up for herself. “Somebody had to say this,” she wrote on Friday, December 1. “I’m a deep thinker / I have a unique perspective. and consequence is part of my life. This is great. I am also an advocate for men. I just don’t agree with it all. Backlash is good. – I like this. My position is not ‘problematic’ because I don’t fall in line with the common herd or trend. … I think it’s very smart to be proactive. And I stand by what I say.”

