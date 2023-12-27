‘Parasite’ Actor Lee Sun-kyun Dead At Age 48 After Apparent Suicide

Parasite star Lee Sun-kyun has died at the age of 48.

South Korean police confirmed the news of the actor’s death to NBC News on Wednesday, December 27, revealing that he was found dead in a parked car located in Seoul. Lee was found with a charcoal briquette in his passenger seat, per law enforcement.

The police started to search for Lee after he was reported missing. Several South Korean media outlets have reported that Lee’s death is being treated as a suicide. South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency also reported on Wednesday that authorities have launched an investigation regarding his death.

Ahead of his passing, Lee was under investigation by police for allegations that he had used illegal drugs while at the home of a hostess working at a South Korean bar, according to a Wednesday report from Yonhap. Lee was first questioned by police in October regarding the drugs.

Related: Celebrity Deaths in 2023: Stars We’ve Lost After losing beloved stars including Barbara Walters, Kirstie Alley and Stephen “tWitch” Boss in the final days of 2022, the entertainment industry continued to deal with loss in 2023. Hollywood was dealt a devastating blow with three significant losses in April: Jerry Springer, Harry Belafonte and Dancing With the Stars judge Len Goodman all died […]

He apologized at the time for “causing immense disappointment,” the outlet reported. “I am sorry for my family, who are enduring extreme pain at this moment,” Lee said.

Lee has since maintained his innocence, however, claiming during various rounds of questioning that he was tricked into taking the drugs. According to Yonhap, he was most recently questioned on Saturday, December 23.

He tested negative in two drug tests following the initial incident, the outlet reported.

In the wake of the incident, Lee reportedly filed two complaints against the hostess, accusing her of blackmail.

Lee rose to global fame after starring as Park Dong-ik (Nathan) in the 2019 movie Parasite. The film took home four Academy Awards at the 2020 Oscars, becoming the first non-English-language film to win best picture.

Lee made his stage debut in 2001, starring as Brad Majors in a production of The Rocky Horror Show. His television debut came the following year in a show titled Lovers. His film debut also came in 2002 with roles in films including Make It Big, Surprise Party, A Perfect Match and Boss X-File.

Related: 'Parasite': 5 Things to Know About the Foreign Language Film Parasite, a South Korean social satire from filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, has received critical acclaim this awards season for its biting commentary on economic inequality. The film is nominated at the 2020 Golden Globes for Best Foreign-Language Film, Best Screenplay of a Motion Picture and Best Director of a Motion Picture. If the film’s script, which […]

Before his sudden passing, Lee spoke candidly about the future of his career, including his love of acting.

“Because I’m an actor, I’m more used to successfully achieving acting when the role is given, instead of choosing what to do. But if I have an opportunity, I want to try superhero flicks, which I’ve recently been into,” he told The Korean Herald in August. “Acting is what powers me to grow and contemplate. I’m thankful that I’m doing this for a living.”

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.