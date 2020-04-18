‘Parasite,’ ‘Little Women’ and More Awards Season Movies Streaming Now

Social distancing is seemingly becoming the new norm but luckily, you don’t need to leave your home for entertainment. Thanks to the multiple streaming services, some of the biggest movies of the last year are now available to watch from the comfort form your own home.

One of the most popular movies of the year was Bong Joon-ho‘s South Korean black comedy thriller film Parasite. First it became the first South Korean film to win the Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival, then it went on to dominate at the Oscars in February 2020.

The movie, starring Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong and Choi Woo-shik, won four Academy Awards at the 92nd annual show: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film. It became the first movie not in English to take home the Oscar for Best Picture.

Another film that had everyone talking in 2019 was Greta Gerwig‘s Little Women, the seventh film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel. The critically-acclaimed film was packed full with A-list stars from top to bottom: Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Timothée Chalamet, Tracy Letts and Bob Odenkirk.

The flick received numerous accolades, including six nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actress (Ronan), Best Supporting Actress (Pugh), and Best Adapted Screenplay. It took home the Oscar for Best Costume Design.

Both of these films are now streaming — along with many other highly decorated flicks from their years. Scroll through the list below for how to watch each one!