Call it part of wedding prep. Even couple’s as madly in love as Paris Hilton and her fiancé Chris Zylka take safety measures before tying the knot — including putting a prenuptial agreement in place.

In a video posted by TMZ on Friday, March 30, the couple are walking through LAX airport arm-in-arm when a cameraman approaches them to ask if they’ll be signing a prenup.

“Well, any gentleman [who] is about to marry a very wealthy, well-established businesswoman wouldn’t be a gentlemen to not bring up a prenup in the first place,” the 32-year-old Leftovers actor told the outlet. “So, yes, of course we’re going to have one.”

He added that “it was something that was supposed to stay private but it’s OK,” before the 37-year-old reality TV personality chimed in. “We don’t need one,” she said, “because we’ll be together forever.”

The cameraman then jokingly asked Zylka, “Will you get the dogs or the cats?” and Hilton once again responded, “We’re together forever.”

As previously reported, the couple started 2018 with a bang when Zylka got down on one knee and proposed with a 20-carat ring worth around $2 million during a trip to Aspen, Colorado. Hilton announced their happy news in a series of Instagram pictures with a heartfelt caption.

“I said Yas! 👰🏼💅🏼💍💎 So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life,” she wrote. “My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist.😍.”

The blushing bride-to-be gushed to Us Weekly earlier this month about her beau. We’re together 24/7,” Hilton told Us at the time. “We’re never been apart for more than a couple of hours. So it’s date night every day and every night.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!