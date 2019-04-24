Paris Hilton and Lil Pump Partied Together During Coachella

Celebs were out and about these past couple of weeks, from Paris Hilton and Lil Pump partying together during Coachella weekend 1, to Larry David and Jeff Garlin making a crowd laugh in L.A., to Sarah Hyland celebrating her friend Katie Stevens’ bridal shower. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Paris Hilton and Lil Pump hung out at the 1OAK Coachella weekend one party presented by Gravity Technologies at a private villa in Indio, California.

Photo credit: BFA

— Patti Smith and Sarah Jessica Parker attended the Cinema Society and Monkey 47 Gin’s special screening of The White Crow and celebrated with a party at R17, The Roof of Pier 17, afterward, where guests drank Monkey 47 Gin cocktails.

— Diane Kruger and KiKi Layne mingled with guests during the BVLGARI and Vanity Fair party for Celestial and The 4th Wave ahead of Tribeca Film Festival.

— PrettyConnected’s Lara Eurdolian and Marigo Mihalos hosted an intimate dinner at the Ribbon Midtown in NYC and gifted guests with Oliver Thomas totes and duffels.

— Busy Philipps donned Rothys shoes to celebrate Sakara Life and Rothy’s Eat Clean Play Dirty cookbook launch with Clase Azul Tequila in L.A.

— Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Mom will premiere ‪on‬ ‪Monday, May 6th at 10PM ET/PT‬ where Ashanti and H.E.R. will perform and pay tribute to their mothers.

— Rock ‘n’ roll maven Amy Maglieri of the legendary Maglieri family entertained guests at the Rainbow Bar & Grill’s 47th anniversary party in the parking lot where bands like Kix, London and Bulletboys performed on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood.

— Larry David and Jeff Garlin entertained the crowd at A Night of Comedy with Jeff Garlin & Friends benefitting Let’s F Cancer sponsored by LAMO footwear and Sweets Party Treats at the Largo Coronet Theatre.

— Sarah Hyland celebrated Katie Stevens’ bridal shower at Sloane’s Valley Village restaurant.

— Daymond John celebrated Easter with his family at Nikki Beach in Miami.

— Kid Cudi ordered $10,000 worth of food from Postmates to the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission for hundreds of homeless people in Indio, California.

— Celebrity designer Jonathan Adler was all smiles at the Jonathan Adler x Higher Standards launch party held at their concept shop in Chelsea Market.

Photo credit: Higher Standards

— Ladder founders LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger battled out over workout playlists while hitting the gym in a fun video.

— Taylor Swift rocked an n:philanthropy t-shirt while leaving her apartment in NYC.

— Nancy Pelosi enjoyed dover sole during a business lunch at The Four Seasons Restaurant in NYC.

— Nikolaj Coster-Waldau enjoyed a glass of White Walker by Johnnie Walker with Jimmy Kimmel on set in NYC.

— Kevin McHale enjoyed a sushi and sashimi dinner with friends at Kumi Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.

— Skeet Ulrich had a night out with friends at APEX Social Club at PALMS Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

— Jordan Emanuel partied at Daylight Beach Club’s pool party in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

— Ciara dined at Margot rooftop at Platform in L.A.

— Drew Taggart and Frankie Delgado hung out sbe’s HYDE Sunset in West Hollywood.

— Whitney Port enjoyed the view at the Skybar at Mondrian L.A.

