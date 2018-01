#PlatinumBae 👱🏻‍♀️ #YeezySeason6 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jan 31, 2018 at 3:03am PST

Tom Hardy’s Back Looks Ripped in This Photo (Men’s Fitness)

Khloe Kardashian Is Mourning the Loss of Her Dear Dog (OK! Magazine)

Paris Hilton Channels Kim Kardashian in Yeezy Season 6 Campaign (Star Magazine)

Train Carrying GOP Members Crashes, Kills One Person (Radar Online)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!