Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me, wasn’t short on celebrity shout-outs, but Paris Hilton couldn’t be happier with what was written about her.

During the Wednesday, November 29, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, host Kelly Clarkson mentioned that Hilton, 42, had recently posted three throwback photos from 2006 of herself with Spears, 41, which she captioned, “17 years ago, Britney and I created the selfie!”

Clarkson, 41, also noted that after Hilton published Paris: The Memoir in March, Spears’ own memoir hit bookstores in October. Clarkson proceeded to read what Spears wrote about the socialite.

“One of the people who was kindest to me when I really needed kindness was Paris Hilton,” the book notes, which stuck with both Clarkson and Hilton.

“I was crying when I read that, that really touched me,” Hilton said, gushing over Spears. “She’s just so strong, I love her so much and I’m just so proud of her for speaking her truth and writing this whole book. That quote meant a lot me when I read it.”

Clarkson, who won American Idol in 2002 when she was 20 years old, said she could relate to Hilton and Spears both coping with the highs and lows of achieving fame at an early age.

She also praised her guest for her activism on behalf of teens after Hilton previously revealed she had been emotionally and physically abused at a boarding school when she was 17.

“I feel like there has to be purpose in the things that happen to us, the good and the bad,” Clarkson said. “I love that you’re a really big advocate for [the] troubled teen industry … because you had struggled.”

Hilton noted that she felt “so proud of all the impact” she’s made by coming forward.

“I’ve changed laws in 10 states and going back and forth to Washington, D.C. and pushing for federal legislation,” she said. “And we’ve made it bipartisan, so we have both sides supporting this.”

Hilton wrote about her traumatic experiences as a teen in her book. Her pal Spears also detailed difficult times from her youth in her memoir, and she’s already thinking about what to include in a follow-up.

For her next project, Spears wants to “speak more about being a survivor” and explain “how she stays positive” amid her various ups and downs, a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month.

Her split from estranged husband Sam Asghari will likely play a large part in book No. 2, since The Woman In Me was written prior to their August separation. (The pair tied the knot in June 2022.)

“Britney’s not looking to go after Sam,” a second source told Us. “She just wants [to talk about] why the relationship broke down.”

Spears referred to Asghari as a “gift from God” in her October release. “I have an appreciation for how stable he is. I love that he doesn’t even drink,” she wrote. “I knew I wanted him in my life immediately. The chemistry with us in the beginning was insane. We couldn’t keep our hands off each other.”