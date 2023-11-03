Your account
Celebrity News

Inside Britney Spears’ Plans to Address Sam Asghari Divorce in a 2nd Memoir (Sources)

By

Britney Spears wrote her The Woman in Me memoir prior to her separation from estranged husband Sam Asghari, and she wants to address what went wrong in another book.

“Britney’s not looking to go after Sam,” a source exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly of the singer, 41, writing a second book following her divorce. “She just wants [to talk about] why the relationship broke down.”

Spears married Asghari, 29, in June 2022 after five years together. He filed for divorce in August after 14 months of marriage.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!” Spears wrote via Instagram at the time. “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!”

Spears started writing The Woman in Me before the end of their relationship, often gushing about him in various chapters. At one point, she even called Asghari a “gift from God.”

“I have an appreciation for how stable he is. I love that he doesn’t even drink,” she wrote in a book passage. “I knew I wanted him in my life immediately. The chemistry with us in the beginning was insane. We couldn’t keep our hands off each other.”

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Spears also noted in the tome that she was “giddy” about the prospect of expanding her family with Asghari. The pop star — who shares sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, with ex-husband Kevin Federline — praised Asghari’s support when she suffered a miscarriage in early 2022.

Asghari has since been supportive of Spears’ book, which is the highest-selling celebrity memoir in publishing history. “That made me smile, to be honest,” he told photographers late last month of the chapters inspired by their relationship. “I’m freakin’ proud of her, and I hope she takes over the world.”

Britney Spears. Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Clear Channel

Spears is also elated that the book has gotten rave reviews and positive feedback. “Britney’s on cloud nine over her book doing well,” a second insider tells Us, noting the Grammy winner “just grazed the surface” of the stories she wants to share.

According to the source, Spears is interested in writing a second book to “speak more about being a survivor” and explain “how she stays positive” amid her various ups and downs.

For more on Spears, watch the video above pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

