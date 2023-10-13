Sam Asghari isn’t too concerned about the contents of Britney Spears‘ upcoming memoir — after scoring an early copy.

“She put a lot of work into it, and it was very hard,” Asghari, 28, told TMZ on Thursday, October 12, adding he was “very proud” of Spears’ accomplishment. “I’m definitely excited, and I’m extremely proud of her. It was a very tough one [to write].”

The actor told the outlet that isn’t worried about the public response to the tell-all as he’s currently focused on his career — instead of his dating life.

“That’s what I’m doing. I’m putting a lot of work in stunt training and a lot of acting,” he shared in response to a question about whether he’s back on the dating scene. “I’ve been great.”

Spears’ book, The Woman In Me, is set to hit bookshelves on October 24. News originally broke in February that Spears, 41, signed a multimillion-dollar book contract with publishing house Simon & Schuster. One month later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly about how excited the pop star was to share her thoughts with the world.

“Britney will hold nothing back in the memoir,” the insider noted.

Later this year, Spears and Asghari confirmed they had split after 13 months of marriage and six years together.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Asghari wrote via an Instagram Story statement in August. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

Asghari went on to say that “s—t happens” while reflecting on the split, adding, “Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Spears, who was briefly linked to Paul Richard Soliz after the breakup, shared her own thoughts on the divorce.

“I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!” she said about Asghari’s surprising decision to call it quits. “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!”

In the social media post, Spears recalled “playing it strong for way too long” in the past.

“I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!!” she continued, referring to past accusations against father Jamie Spears about her conservatorship. “But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!”

Us later confirmed that Spears’ book was finished before Asghari filed for divorce. As a result, no details were changed before the memoir went to print. However, Spears has already teased plans for a second installment in the near future.

“Riding ‘n writing,” she captioned a since-deleted Instagram post earlier this month. “All I’m doing at the moment … volume 2 coming after 1.”

A second source has since told Us that Spears’ debut memoir would still address her personal life — by putting ex Justin Timerblake in the hot seat.

“Justin’s not going to be happy,” the insider said about how the singer “goes after him hard” while referring to their past romance, which lasted from 1999 to 2002. Meanwhile, a third source clarified that Spears is just sharing her truth, adding, “It’s not Britney’s intention to skewer anyone. She’s just going to relay the facts from her perspective.”