Britney Spears opens up about wanting to start a family with now-estranged husband Sam Asghari in her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me.

Spears, 41, remembers feeling “giddy” after learning she was pregnant in early 2022, a source tells Us Weekly. She writes about being “eager” to start a family with Asghari, 29, “for a long time” before they tied the knot last summer.

Despite her excitement, Spears was also “scared” due to her experiences with “depression” in previous pregnancies. (She welcomed sons Preston and Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline in 2005 and 2006, respectively.) Asghari’s support, however, helped Spears feel “confident” that she could “make it through” the toughest moments.

Spears revealed via Instagram in April 2022 that she and Asghari were expecting their first baby together. One month later, the pair announced that Spears suffered a “devastating” miscarriage.

“Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength,” they noted in a joint statement shared via social media. “We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

In her book, Spears recalls turning to music for “insight and perspective” in the wake of her pregnancy loss. Singing and dancing gives her “a new way to escape,” she writes.

Spears and Asghari tied the knot in June 2022, but Us confirmed the duo’s split earlier this year after just 14 months of marriage. A source exclusively revealed in September that the estranged couple have only “spoken minimally” since calling it quits one month prior.

Before news broke of their divorce, Spears and Asghari were on different pages about having children. “Britney really ​​wants kids in the near future, but Sam isn’t so sure,” a third insider revealed in July, adding that Asghari already considered his life to be “very full.”

Spears, meanwhile, was “anxious” to expand her family. “She wants to be a mom again so badly and says Sam’s breaking a promise he made when they first got together,” the source told Us, noting that the topic of children was discussed “at great lengths” throughout the pair’s relationship. “It’s hard to imagine him changing his mind anytime soon.”

The Woman in Me officially hits shelves on Tuesday, October 24, but Asghari recently revealed that he got his hands on an early copy. “She put a lot of work into it, and it was very hard,” he told TMZ this month, asserting that he’s “very proud” of his ex’s accomplishment. “I’m definitely excited, and I’m extremely proud of her. It was a very tough one [to write].”