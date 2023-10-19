Britney Spears isn’t sparing anyone in her new memoir, The Woman in Me — including her mom, Lynne Spears.

Britney, 41, slammed Lynne, 68, for writing about her in her 2008 book, Through the Storm, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly. The pop star believes Lynne was “trading” on her name by writing the memoir, which included Lynne’s memories of Britney’s 2007 breakdown.

According to the source, Britney felt like she was in “full meltdown” mode when Lynne published the book and thought the timing was “unf–kingbelievable.”

Through the Storm hit shelves just seven months after Britney was placed in a conservatorship that lasted for the next 13 years. Ahead of the book’s publication, Lynne appeared on the Today show to discuss the struggles her family experienced after Britney became a household name.

“I have sat for hours thinking and thinking about everything that’s happened,” Lynne told Meredith Vieira in September 2008. “It’s been a whirlwind. It’s been a wild ride for everybody.”

In The Woman in Me, Britney wrote about how upset she was that her mother was discussing “the darkest times” in her life while “making money” from Through the Storm. Lynne’s recollections also made Britney begin to question whether she was really as “bad” as her mother described her in interviews and in the memoir.

Last year, Britney claimed that Lynne was actually the person who helped Britney’s dad, Jamie Spears, get the conservatorship put in place. (Under the arrangement, Jamie, 71, was in charge of Britney’s person and finances for many years.)

“A woman introduced the idea [of the conservatorship] to my dad, and my mom actually helped him follow through and made it all happen,” Britney alleged in a since-deleted August 2022 video shared via YouTube. “It was all basically set up. There were no drugs in my system. No alcohol. No nothing. It was pure abuse.”

Britney went on to say that she was angrier at Lynne than Jamie because she thought her mother was in a better position to help her extract herself from the legal arrangement.

“The whole thing that made it really confusing for me is [the #FreeBritney movement] are on the street fighting for me, but my sister [Jamie Lynn Spears] and my mother aren’t doing anything,” Britney said in the video. “To me, it was like they secretly honestly liked me being the bad one — like I was messed up, and they kind of just liked it that way. Otherwise, why weren’t they outside my doorstep, saying, ‘Baby girl, get in the car. Let’s go.’ I think that’s the main thing that hurt me. I couldn’t process how my family went along with it for so long. Their only response was, ‘We didn’t know.’”

The Woman in Me hits shelves on Tuesday, October 24.