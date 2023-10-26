Britney Spears‘ estranged husband, Sam Asghari, loves how she portrayed him in her memoir, The Woman in Me.
“That made me smile, to be honest,” Asghari said on Wednesday, October 25, according to Page Six. “I’m freakin’ proud of her, and I hope she takes over the world.”
In her debut tome — which hit shelves on Tuesday, October 24, but was completed before Asghari filed for divorce in August — Spears described her now-ex as a “gift from God,” adding, “I have an appreciation for how stable he is. I love that he doesn’t even drink.”
Spears and Asghari met when he was cast in the video for her 2016 song “Slumber Party.” In her book, Spears wrote that she was “instantly smitten” with the former personal trainer. “I knew I wanted him in my life immediately,” she noted. “The chemistry with us in the beginning was insane. We couldn’t keep our hands off each other.”
The twosome dated for 6 years before getting married in the backyard of her mansion in Thousand Oaks, California on June 9, 2022. Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Donatella Versace were among the guests at the star-studded ceremony.
In addition to their whirlwind romance, Spears also praised Asghari for giving her the courage to oppose what she called her “abusive” 13-year conservatorship under father Jamie Spears, which ended in November 2021.
“I look up to him — his consistency with working out and being a good man and being healthy and taking care of me and helping me learn how we can take care of each other,” she wrote.
Asghari filed for divorce in August, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he wrote via his Instagram Story at the time. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”
The next day, Spears posted her response via her own Instagram page.
“I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!!” she shared. “In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that!!!”
She continued: “You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions.So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!!”
Spears also deleted photos of Asghari from her Instagram account. However, he still has several images of them together, including a November 2021 video of them both wearing “#FreeBritney” t-shirts.
In October, Spears hinted in a since-deleted Instagram post that she may write a second book — which could include details about her separation from Asghari.
“Riding ‘n writing !!! All I’m doing at the moment … volume 2 coming after 1!!! #TheWomanInMe,” she wrote.
In addition to Asghari, Spears has been married two other times. She was also previously wed Kevin Federline in October 2004 before their 2007 split. They have two sons together: Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17. In January 2004, she tied the knot with Jason Alexander in Las Vegas but the marriage was annulled after 55 hours.