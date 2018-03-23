That’s definitely not hot. Paris Hilton reportedly lost her $2 million engagement ring while tearing up the dance floor in Miami during the early hours of Friday, March 23, according to Page Six.

Luckily for the 37-year-old reality TV personality, both club security and her fiancé Chris Zylka were on hand to lead a search party throughout the VIP section of the nightclub before discovering the diamond sparkler had landed in an ice bucket at someone else’s table at the former soda factory RC Cola Plant.

According to the outlet, Hilton “waited nervously in floods of tears” as the 32-year-old Leftovers actor remained “astonishingly calm” while searching the 50,000-square-feet venue to find the missing 20-carat pear-shaped diamond ring.

As previously reported, Zylka proposed with the diamond sparkler shortly after the new year and Hilton announced their happy news in an Instagram post in January 2018. “I said Yes!” she captioned a series of pictures that showed Zylka down on one knee in Aspen, Colorado. “I feel like the luckiest girl in the world!”

Earlier this month, the DJ opened up to Us Weekly about how she and her beau make their relationship work. “We’re together 24/7,” Hilton told Us on March 17. “We’re never been apart for more than a couple of hours. So it’s date night every day and every night.”

And wedding planning isn’t the only thing on Hilton’s brain. “I can’t wait to have my own daughter one day and to dress her like me,” said the former reality star, whose sister, Nicky Hilton, has two daughters. “That’s the meaning of life, just to have a family. And I see how happy the children make my sister, so I can’t wait for that one day.”

